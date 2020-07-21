‘ANC carrying on like lockdown doesn’t exist’ – Mashaba slams Matsena celebrations

Perhaps the restriction of a 50 people-gathering at funerals should be stricter after video footage circulated social media, showing alleged African National Congress (ANC) members celebrating the life of Mapiti Matsena with “no mask, no social distancing and no thoughts of Covid-19”.

Matsena, who was a Gauteng provincial legislature member, died instantly in his home after being stabbed in the chest last Wednesday.

The People’s Dialogue leader Herman Mashaba, who posted the video on Twitter, raised his concerns on the matter, suggesting that there were “double standards” regarding the lockdown restrictions.

“No social distancing, no masks, no thoughts of Covid.

“While President Ramaphosa shuts down the economy and makes law-abiding citizens stay home under lockdown, the ANC does what it likes. Some are more equal than others,” he said.

Mashaba went on to accuse Ramaphosa of enriching his “inner circle” with tenders that were in place to help aid the country’s economic and social challenges amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

“What makes me furious is the ease with which President Ramaphosa has imposed irrational, job-killing lockdown regulations.

“When his inner circle isn’t getting rich from Covid tenders, his ANC is carrying on like the lockdown doesn’t exist. Yet us law-abiding citizens accept it?” he added.

Meanwhile, two people were released on warning after allegedly contravening Covid-19 regulations during the funeral service in Soshanguve, Gauteng on Friday, Rekord North reported.

A 33-year-old woman was arrested in Mabopane after she appeared on a video clip daring police to “stand aside and leave us to bury the deceased” during the funeral, in which the police traced and made the arrest.

A family member of the deceased was arrested for failing to ensure adherence to the regulations by the mourners, according to police.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Mathapelo Peters said a number of other video clips related to the same funeral service were circulating on social media.

“These videos also confirm that the number of mourners in attendance was by far in excess of the regulated limit of 50 people.”

Peters said areas such as Ga-Rankuwa and Soshanguve have this past week, been cited by the provincial health department as among those topping the list of Covid-19 hotspots in the province.

“It is with this in mind that security forces in the province are tightening measures to enforce the regulations.”

The 33-year old-old woman is due back in court on 3 September, while the family member would appear on 24 August at the Soshanguve Magistrate’s Court.

