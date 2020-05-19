Politics 19.5.2020 01:46 pm

To hell with government keeping us indoors like we are kids, says Shilowa

Citizen reporter
Mbhazima Shilowa. Picture: (Gallo Images/Foto24/Cornel van Heerden)

Commenting on the lockdown Level 4 restrictions, the former premier voiced his doubts about some decisions made by government.

Former Gauteng premier Mbhazima Shilowa was the latest person to question the Covid-19 national lockdown under the Disaster Management Act, expressing his dismay of how the government has conducted the regulations and restrictions of Level 4.

On his Twitter account, Shilowa questioned the reason behind the reopening of factories, mines and shops, saying: “So if it is okay to allow all factories, mines and shops to open, why not metro rail, shosholoza meyl [Prasa], schools and legislatures.”

The former premier further claimed that the government controlling people and treating them like children.

“To hell with government keeping us indoors like we are kids. We will not allow a dictatorship to rule us! No more working from home, straight to office,” he said.

One Twitter user replied to Shilowa’s tweet, saying it was insensitive to train commuters as some members of the legislature were “chauffeured in luxury sedans” while there was no way that social distancing would be adhered to on trains.

Meanwhile, Shilowa also spoke on other matters that caught his attention after EWN reported that Justice and Correctional Services Minister Ronald Lamola wanted the apartheid-era legislation reviewed, repealed and replaced.

“I’ve no idea how the media operate. No history, research nor memory,” he said.

He then took a jab at presenter Redi Tlhabi, saying: “Maybe it’s a Taurean thing, possession of a memory bank. The debate on the Ingonyama Trust that parliament is skirting around emanates from their report on apartheid-era legislation that must go. But it seems media, political parties and the minister aren’t aware.”

Tlhabi replied to Shilowa’s tweet saying: “Memory significant, not only in the life of the story but public perception and interpretation. It has significant implications for positions we take on an issue. It protects us from manipulation by power. But here we are, with a historical reportage doing the work of propaganda.”

(Compiled by Molefe Seeletsa)

