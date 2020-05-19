To hell with government keeping us indoors like we are kids, says Shilowa

Former Gauteng premier Mbhazima Shilowa was the latest person to question the Covid-19 national lockdown under the Disaster Management Act, expressing his dismay of how the government has conducted the regulations and restrictions of Level 4.

On his Twitter account, Shilowa questioned the reason behind the reopening of factories, mines and shops, saying: “So if it is okay to allow all factories, mines and shops to open, why not metro rail, shosholoza meyl [Prasa], schools and legislatures.”

The former premier further claimed that the government controlling people and treating them like children.

“To hell with government keeping us indoors like we are kids. We will not allow a dictatorship to rule us! No more working from home, straight to office,” he said.

So if it is OK to allow all factories, mines and shops to open, why not metro rail, shosholoza mail, schools & legislatures. To hell with government keeping us indoors like we are kids. We will not allow a dictatorship to rule us! No more working from home, straight to office — Mbhazima Shilowa (@Enghumbhini) May 19, 2020

One Twitter user replied to Shilowa’s tweet, saying it was insensitive to train commuters as some members of the legislature were “chauffeured in luxury sedans” while there was no way that social distancing would be adhered to on trains.

That is to insensitive to the fact that trains in particular are daily overloaded with the proletariat mostly vulnerable to the CORONA VIRUS. There is no way that social distancing will be adhered to in metro trains. members of the legislature are chauffeured in luxury sedans. — MAURICEMALUK (@MAURICEMALUKS) May 19, 2020

Meanwhile, Shilowa also spoke on other matters that caught his attention after EWN reported that Justice and Correctional Services Minister Ronald Lamola wanted the apartheid-era legislation reviewed, repealed and replaced.

“I’ve no idea how the media operate. No history, research nor memory,” he said.

I’ve no idea how the media operate. No history, research nor memory. @ewnupdates How do you report as a main news item that @RonaldLamola has announced the plan to review apartheid legislation without mentioning that parliament is sitting on a study they commissioned by Kgalema — Mbhazima Shilowa (@Enghumbhini) May 19, 2020

He then took a jab at presenter Redi Tlhabi, saying: “Maybe it’s a Taurean thing, possession of a memory bank. The debate on the Ingonyama Trust that parliament is skirting around emanates from their report on apartheid-era legislation that must go. But it seems media, political parties and the minister aren’t aware.”

Maybe it’s a Taurean thing @RediTlhabi possession of a memory bank. The debate on the Ingonyama Trust that parliament is skirting around emanates from their report on apartheid era legislation that must go. But it seems media, political parties and the Minister aren’t aware. — Mbhazima Shilowa (@Enghumbhini) May 19, 2020

Tlhabi replied to Shilowa’s tweet saying: “Memory significant, not only in the life of the story but public perception and interpretation. It has significant implications for positions we take on an issue. It protects us from manipulation by power. But here we are, with a historical reportage doing the work of propaganda.”

Memory significant, not only in the life of the story but public perception & interpretation. It has significant implications for positions we take on an issue. It protects us from manipulation by power. But here we are, with ahistorical reportage doing the work of propaganda https://t.co/PzsYuELwUj — Redi Tlhabi (@RediTlhabi) May 19, 2020

(Compiled by Molefe Seeletsa)

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.