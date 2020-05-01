EFF calls for solidarity behind the world’s working class during the Covid-19 pandemic

The political party that prides itself on being a representative for the working class has sent out a worldwide call to show solidarity with the working class during the Covid-19 pandemic.

“We observe the 1st of May as International Worker’s Day, a day in which progressive internationalism should take the fore and labour struggles that have led to improved wages, improved working conditions and humane treatment of the proletariate should be commemorated and intensified,” said the party as it opened its statement.

Noting the unique position that the Covid-19 pandemic has put the global economy in, the EFF blasted “capital” for finding (and using) “the most sought-after excuse to shed labour.”

The party issued a strong call to action amongst workers to vehemently oppose any such action.

“We call on workers to, at all material times, oppose such opportunistic truant conduct of capital at all fronts and theatres of the struggle, including in the streets and courts.”

In recalling the history of this international holiday, the party also used the power of May Day as both an example and a warning to “capital” that labour can cease at any time as a demonstration in the interest of workers.

“Today, as the world wages war against the deadly coronavirus, it is workers who are at the heart of our efforts to protect the sanctity of human life.

“We express our gratitude to all health care workers, petrol attendants, security guards, refuse collectors, law enforcement, retail operators and cashiers for risking their lives so that we as a society receive access to basic necessities and care.”

Looking to the future, the party said that South Africa’s labour movement must prepare to tackle employers who have taken the opportunity provided by the chaos of the global pandemic to exploit and punish workers by withholding their salaries or retrenching them unnecessarily.

The EFF also believes that society at large will have to assist in the availing of resources to fight the country’s jobs bloodbath – both now and once the pandemic is finally over.

The statement concluded on a bizarre note, with the EFF once again taking aim at Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan by referring to him as a proxy for unknown forces looking to capture the country’s economy in addition to singlehandedly blaming him for the collapse of South African Airways and the retrenchment of its workers.

(Compiled by Kaunda Selisho)

