DA calls for harsher sanction than just a fine for Ndabeni-Abrahams

On Wednesday afternoon, DA MP Phumzile Van Damme welcomed news of the admission of guilt fine paid by Communications Minister Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams, but said it was not enough of a sanction and she should still be fired.

She described the fine as an insufficient penalty for a high-ranking politician such as Ndabeni-Abrahams with a salary of about R2.5 million per annum.

“Political consequences are required in order to serve as a deterrent to other politicians who have or intend on breaking lockdown regulations.”

Earlier this month the presidency announced that President Cyril Ramaphosa had placed Ndabeni-Abrahams on special leave for two months – one month of which would be unpaid.

According to NPA spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane, the minister now has a criminal record. The admission of guilt fine is determined by the senior magistrate for the magisterial district of Tshwane. The amount of R1,000 was set for the offence of failing to confine oneself to one’s place of residence without a valid reason for leaving one’s home.

Ramaphosa had earlier summoned the minister for her to explain why she appeared to have broken lockdown regulations by having lunch with former ANC MP Mduduzi Manana at his home. Manana, a former deputy minister of higher education, posted a photo of their meal together with his family, which sparked public condemnation and calls for her to be fired.

Ramaphosa accepted the minister’s apology for the violation “but was unmoved by mitigating factors she tendered”.

During her special leave, Minister in the Presidency Jackson Mthembu was to act in her position.

The president reprimanded the minister and directed her to deliver a public apology to the nation, which she did later on the day in a video.

Van Damme concluded: “We are still of the opinion that President Ramaphosa’s sanction of two months’ special leave with one month paid is insufficient and she should have been fired.

“The law applies to all equally and we trust that this will be the beginning of holding politicians to account for criminal acts even after lockdown has been lifted.”

(Compiled by Charles Cilliers)

