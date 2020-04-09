DA welcomes KZN premier’s announcement to probe R22m ‘blanket scheme’

The Democratic Alliance (DA) welcomed the announcement to investigate into the alleged irregular procurement of 48,000 blankets conducted by KwaZulu-Natal’s (KZN) department of social development.

Announced by KZN Premier Sihle Zikalala, the R22-million blanket scheme investigation will be launched and led by the KZN’s provincial Treasury.

The blankets, which were to be distributed to the homeless, were procured at an inflated price of R600 per unit, when the average retail price stands at R150 each.

“It has also been established that the contracts were allegedly awarded to several connected individuals, including the fiance of one of MEC Nonhlanhla Khoza’s deputy directors.

“The DA is deeply disappointed by these findings. The mandate of this department is to provide relief to the homeless, destitute and most vulnerable citizens of our province.

“Instead, it seems to be more focused on providing kick-backs for an elite few. Certainly, the department has not done its itself any favours with this latest debacle and the DA regards the circumstances around this particular tender as dubious,” DA MPL Elma Rabe said in a statement on Thursday.

Rabe said it appeared it was too easy to bypass the tender process.

“While the premier’s announcement is a step in the right direction, the question remains how long will this particular probe take given that several investigations into fraud and corruption within the department are still outstanding after two years?

“Of further concern to the DA is that the department keeps changing its story.

“First there was complete denial, then there was one supplier of blankets, now they say that there were multiple service providers being used,” she said.

Rabe said the department claimed that they were also procuring hand sanitiser and other hygiene products along with the blankets.

“Yet another question is why wait until the height of a global epidemic before suddenly ordering 48,000 blankets?

“It is also believed that most of the blankets have already been distributed, which points to the department already having had them in stock.

“This is something that the MEC needs to explain as part of the investigation. Equally, her acting HOD, Sbu Ngubane, must provide answers as the department’s accounting officer,” she said.

Rabe said the DA had submitted a written parliamentary question to KZN social development MEC, Nonhlanhla Khoza, calling for details around the “blanket scheme”.

“We expect her to play open cards and to answer our queries. The people of KZN deserve to know how their hard-earned taxpayer money is being spent,” she concluded.

