Politics 18.3.2020 04:58 pm

We don’t respond to EFF actions – FW de Klerk Foundation

News24 Wires
We don’t respond to EFF actions – FW de Klerk Foundation

FW de Klerk and his wife Elita Georgiades at the FW de Klerk Foundation Conference at the Raddison Blue Hotel in Waterfront on January 31, 2020 in Cape Town, South Africa. Picture: Gallo Images / Brenton Geach

This comes after the EFF’s Marshall Dlamini laid charges of hate speech against De Klerk at the Cape Town Police Station on Sunday.

The FW de Klerk Foundation says it will not be responding after the EFF laid a charge against the former apartheid president.

“The Foundation does not respond to the statements and actions of the EFF,” chairperson David Steward told News24 on Wednesday.

This comes after the EFF’s Marshall Dlamini laid charges of hate speech against De Klerk at the Cape Town Police Station on Sunday.

Earlier this year, De Klerk said in a television interview that “apartheid was not a crime against humanity”.

News24 previously reported that, in a statement released by his foundation in February, De Klerk said he had taken note of the angry reaction to his statement.

“I agree with the Desmond and Leah Tutu Foundation that this is not the time to quibble about the degrees of unacceptability of apartheid. It was totally unacceptable,” he said.”The FW de Klerk Foundation has accordingly decided to withdraw its statement of February 14 unconditionally and apologises for the confusion, anger and hurt that it has caused,” he added.

The EFF raised the matter during the 2020 State of the Nation address (Sona), demanding the former apartheid president be removed from the gallery.

EFF spokesperson Delisile Ngwenya told News24 on Wednesday the EFF is preparing a statement that will be released in due course.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Coronavirus unites South African politicians 18.3.2020
Malema warns private hospitals: Cooperate or face being nationalised 18.3.2020
EFF lay charge against FW de Klerk for ‘hate speech’ 17.3.2020


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Covid-19 This is how much a Covid-19 test costs in SA and how it works

Covid-19 Malema warns private hospitals: Cooperate or face being nationalised

Covid-19 Total Covid-19 infections in SA jump to 116 overnight

Covid-19 ZCC postpones Moria pilgrimage as other mega churches cancel Easter services

Politics DA adds Covid-19 to its list of reasons for wanting to stay in charge of Tshwane


today in print

Read Today's edition