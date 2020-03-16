Politics 16.3.2020 04:23 pm

DA welcomes dismissal of court bid to block independent power producers

Citizen reporter
DA welcomes dismissal of court bid to block independent power producers

Former Democratic Alliance leader Tony Leon campaigning in Phoenix, north of Durban, on Tuesday. Photo supplied

DA MP Kevin Mileham said Energy Minister Gwede Mantashe could show his commitment to IPPs by urgently entering into talks to buy excess electricity.

The Democratic Alliance (DA) welcomed the Supreme Court of Appeal’s dismissal of the Coal Transporters Forum’s (CTF) bid to have the court set aside the power purchase agreements (PPAs) Eskom signed with independent power producers (IPPs) in 2018.

“We trust that this ruling will now provide certainty to the Renewable Energy Independent Power Producer Procurement (REIPPP) process.

“It will show that IPPs can rely on government’s commitment to honour their contracts with these producers,” Mileham said in a statement issued on Monday afternoon.

Mileham said Minister of Mineral Resources and Energy Gwede Mantashe could show his commitment to IPPs by urgently entering into discussions with them in order to purchase excess electricity – above the Maximum Export Capacity agreed to in the PPAs.

“The Minister cannot continue to drag his feet.

“It has been over a month since President Cyril Ramaphosa, in his state of the nation address (Sona), announced that section 34 determinations would be issued shortly to increase generation capacity; and that his government would work to open bid window 5 of the renewable energy IPPs,” he said.

The MP said while Eskom has suspended load shedding, the reality was that it was only temporary and the country will soon be subjected to rolling blackouts again.

“It is therefore important that IPPs are brought on board urgently to increase generation capacity and to free South Africans from Eskom’s monopoly over energy,” Mileham concluded.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
From EFF to the pro-Zuma crowd: Who is fighting IPPs for coal and nuclear in SA? 15.3.2020
No, Ramaphosa, IPPs won’t save the grid – experts 26.2.2020
The Cape can become emerging market leader in renewable energy – Alan Winde 20.2.2020


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Investigation How the Lottery funded an R8.5 million Facebook page

Business Covid-19 crash: R2.3 trillion already wiped out on SA stock market

Education School closures from Wednesday due to Covid-19: Everything you need to know

Government ‘This too shall pass,’ writes Ramaphosa in wake of declaring Covid-19 state of disaster

Education Covid-19: Wits and University of Johannesburg cancel all contact classes


today in print

Read Today's edition