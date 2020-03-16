DA policy conference postponed

The DA has announced that it has postponed its policy conference scheduled to take place on 4 and 5 April, with immediate effect.

The party in a statement said the postponement was as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“We will use this opportunity to trial technology-based conferencing, for identified aspects of the policy discussions. The policy steering committee is busy devising a plan for doing this.

“A decision on the Federal Congress that was due to take place on 30 and 31 May will be taken at a later stage with the provision that it must be held after the policy conference.”

The party affirmed that it was adhering to President Cyril Ramaphosa’s address on Sunday at the Union Buildings with regards to the coronavirus.

The DA has confirmed it will hold its elective congress at the end of May, after its policy conference in April.

The conference, according to some party members, was for the DA to press the reset button following a mass exodus of prominent leaders.

Speaking at a press conference, following a two-day Federal Council meeting at the party’s Bruma, Johannesburg, headquarters, interim party leader John Steenhuisen said the party was ready to build and grow.

Steenhuisen, who is running for the position, admitted the DA had fallen out of favour with voters during the last general election but said it was striving to build a new majority and “reach across the aisle” to attract those who shared values with the DA.

“Our policy conference and subsequent congress are our opportunity to resolve and reset,” he said.

“They are our opportunity to achieve real unity and common purpose. After this process, we will emerge united and stronger.

“We have built good momentum recently and need to keep building on this momentum by focusing on what matters for the people of South Africa.”

He said getting the country’s economy back on track was at the forefront of his policy for the DA.

Steenhuisen, who is competing against KwaZulu-Natal leader Mbali Ntuli, Western Cape leader Bonginkosi Madikizela and Gauteng leader John Moodey, said his plans not only included economic growth and job creation but the overhaul of the health, education and welfare systems.

“To date, we have publicly released the draft values and principles document. In the next few weeks, the policy unit will continue to engage with various provincial councils as part on the ongoing internal consultation process,” said Steenhuisen.

The federal council was satisfied with the progress made in relation to preparations of the Federal Congress at the Gallagher Convention Centre.

He said nominations for leadership positions included federal leader, federal chairperson and three deputy federal chairpersons.

(Compiled by Gopolang Moloko. Background reporting, Gcina Ntsaluba)

