DA calls for secret ballot in Mangaung mayor’s vote of no confidence

The DA has called for the motion of no confidence against the mayor of the embattled Mangaung Metropolitan Municipality, Olly Mlamleli, to be a secret vote.

The motion is set to be debated on Tuesday.

Speaking at a media briefing on Monday, DA councillor Mokgadi Kganakga said an open vote would result in intimidation and violence, placing the lives of certain councillors at risk “if found voting with their conscious instead of party lines or affiliation”.

“What is in the best interest of the people is to protect the councillors’ voting rights. One’s vote should remain a secret – that should count in councils all over South Africa and especially in tomorrow’s council,” she added.

The DA has placed the financial woes of the metro on Mlamleli’s doorstep. This after Deputy Finance Minister David Masondo announced in February its poor governance and budget management had led to the ineffectiveness of intervention.

In February, Masondo and Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs Deputy Minister Parks Tau had visited the municipality as part of an oversight visit after interventions were put in place.

According to the National Treasury, Mangaung municipality’s finances have deteriorated substantially since 2018/19, leading to the adoption of a financial recovery plan for the municipal council as jointly agreed by the national Department of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs and Treasury.

The metro has previously been placed under administration.

Kganakga added the DA had appealed to the speaker, Mxolisi Siyonzana, saying he had finally put his political affiliations and ambitions aside to heed its call after two letters of request.

“As the DA, we believe that the mayor must take full responsibility and accountability for the state the metro finds itself in. Thus, she must go. Her ‘rule’ over this city has been disastrous to say the least.”

