EFF condemns Eskom CEO De Ruyter for ‘confessing’ to graft

The EFF has issued a statement in condemnation of Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter after he responded to a question of theirs during the proceedings of the Standing Committee on Public Accounts (Scopa) hearings on Eskom on Wednesday.

“When asked by the EFF as to whether in his short time as CEO at Eskom, has he ever brought any companies for consideration of contracts with Eskom; he answered to the affirmative,” said the EFF.

“Andre de Ruyter indicated that he has brought four companies for what he calls ‘potential’ Eskom contractors. He even indicated that the companies can be subjected to PFMA requirements only at a later stage. This is corrupt, unethical and unlawful, consistent with the culture of state capture in South African SOEs,” added the party.

They stated that South African procurement laws demand that state-owned entities (SOEs) engage in an open, transparent and competitive bidding process before companies can be considered for any contracts.

It is by this very metric that they deem De Ruyter’s response to be a confession of corruption.

They demanded that the CEO “discontinue all engagements he has initiated with any contractors without due process”.

“Andre de Ruyter must appreciate that Eskom is a public asset and not his close corporation or a private company he has inherited from his colonial ancestors,” quipped the party.

The party also demanded the immediate abandonment of the single/sole source contract strategy employed by the power utility as it has, in the past, been abused.

“The entire procurement policy of Eskom must be reviewed and strengthened to ensure participation of black-owned companies.”

The party concluded by speculating that de Ruyter is set on the route of privatization of the SOE and warned him to “repent or face the full might of the organized working class”.

(Compiled by Kaunda Selisho)

