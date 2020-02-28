Formation of Mashaba’s new political party could happen by June

Mashaba told Alex News that the movement’s engagements with the public had generated more than 10 million comments.

“A lot of people have called for transformation of the movement into a political party and they also suggested its participation in the 2021 local government elections in Gauteng’s major metropolitan areas.

“It’s not surprising that the people have called for this. They need an alternative they can trust to ease the issues this country is facing. Some liberation movements haven’t attempted to prevent the country from collapsing even after usurping the power of self-determination from the people,” said Mashaba.

The former mayor said that research had revealed a reduction in the ANC’s popularity to below 50 percent in Gauteng’s major metropolitan areas and suggested it would decrease again by 10 per cent heading into the 2021 elections.

He said the information revealed in the research could be the first inroads for alternative local governance.

“We will use this to our advantage heading to the 2024 national elections.”

Mashaba said the formation of the political party could happen in June after the comments would be compiled into a final report published by the end of March.

He said the party’s mandate would be premised on a non-racial society, free market-driven economy, social justice to dismantle more than 300 years of oppressive apartheid and 25 years of misrule, rule of law that would secure the country’s citizens and an end to corruption.

“These values are based off those people who are without a political party to trust, to those who didn’t vote and those who voted for different political parties at the last general elections.”

Mashaba said his new party would ensure protection of the constitution and promote the rights of people living in South Africa.

He called out the country’s leadership, claiming they were “recycled criminals” with corruption cases hanging over their heads and said they were answerable to a criminal syndicate and the ideology of graft.

“The National Prosecuting Authority received over 6,000 cases of corruption worth R35 billion in the City of Joburg, but they have either been withdrawn or are still pending despite overwhelming documented evidence.”

Mashaba said securing the borders to keep away elements with criminal intent, reviving pride in state-owned enterprises, curbing inflation and the debt ratio, and growing the economy. were the solutions to solving the country’s issues.

“The country’s economy is in ruins because of corruption, but we rather reward the criminals than prosecute them.”

He claimed that some of the post-Mandela-era leaders wanted positions of power for protection against crimes they had committed.

The former mayor said unemployment among the youth was high due to leaders’ self interest.

“Much can’t be expected from them on sound economic policies and more should not be anticipated from them in the crumbling the education sector. This is done to perpetuate ignorance, poverty and dependency of the black poor population and others on the margins on the welfare system,” he claimed.

He added that the ruling elite was averse to “clever and urbanised blacks” who were a sizable voter base who could not be “bought” with food handouts, T-shirts and other freebies.

“The voters only desire ethical and moral leadership, which we aim to offer.”

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.