Politics 10.2.2020 03:44 pm

Mantashe’s take on SAA ‘disgraceful’ and ‘ill-informed’ – SACP

News24 Wire
Mantashe’s take on SAA ‘disgraceful’ and ‘ill-informed’ – SACP

Minister of Mineral Resources, Gwede Mantashe. Picture: Courtney Africa / African News Agency(ANA)

SAA was placed under voluntary business rescue in December, in an attempt to help restructure the ailing airline.

The South African Communist Party has slammed Energy and Mineral Resources Minister Gwede Mantashe for claiming that the beleaguered South African Airways should be sold to private buyers if it can’t make a profit.

Speaking at an ANC event in the Eastern Cape on Saturday, ANC chairperson Mantashe said the airline served the elite and not the country’s working class.

“For a minister of state, like comrade Gwede, to speak literally about one particular airline when he is a minister of the state… it’s just disgraceful,” said SACP’s first deputy general secretary Solly Mapaila.

Mapaila, speaking to News24 on Monday, described Mantashe’s comments as “disrespectful to the working class”.

Mantashe’s statement came on the back of a decision by business rescue practitioners, currently at the helm of the national carrier, to cut all domestic routes, retaining only its flights between Johannesburg and Cape Town.

SAA was placed under voluntary business rescue in December, in an attempt to help restructure the ailing airline.

“His views in this regard are extremely ill-informed, completely ill-informed,” said Mapaila. He said, previously the ANC’s alliance partners had chosen to address their concerns over previous comments Mantashe had made behind closed doors, but that the SACP had decided to respond to him on this matter in public.

“He doesn’t understand the aviation industry and its impact on our economy,” said Mapaila.

He further accused several government leaders of being “naïve”, for “condemning” a company like SAA, without taking into consideration the many arteries linked to the national carrier.

“From Lanseria to Port Elizabeth, one of the recent flights cancelled by Mango airlines was R399… it takes less than two hours. How much does it take to travel by bus or by taxi to the same destination, the cost? The hours?” Mapaila asked.

He added that Mantashe didn’t seem to believe the working class deserved a faster mode of transport.

The SACP, which was never in favour of the decision to put SAA under business rescue, instead calling for state-led interventions, described cutting some of the airline’s routes as being “tantamount to dismantling SAA”.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Mantashe at odds with Ramaphosa over SAA spells rift within ANC – analyst 10.2.2020
Renewables could be Eskom’s saving grace to restore efficient electricity generation  9.2.2020
Mantashe goes against ANC’s decision to restructure SAA 9.2.2020


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Weather Funnel cloud stuns Joburg residents

South African Sport Women in Sport: SA’s Dakar trailblazer on two wheels

Government Cynical South Africans unlikely to be moved by Ramaphosa’s next big speech

Weather WATCH: Heavy rains create magnificent waterfall at Walter Sisulu Botanical Gardens

Crime ‘Picture of Melville shooter’ released. Twitter not convinced


today in print

Read Today's edition