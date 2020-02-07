Tshwane ANC wants no-confidence motion against Mokgalapa even though he quit

The Tshwane ANC will continue to push for a motion of no confidence against Democratic Alliance (DA) mayor Stevens Mokgalapa, despite his intention to step down at the end of the month.

Mokgalapa announced on Sunday he intended to resign as mayor at February’s ordinary council meeting following a probe into his conduct by the DA.

This comes after an audio recording emerged in which Mokgalapa was heard talking to former MMC Sheila Lynn Senkubuge about their fellow DA members. The two were allegedly also heard having sex.

While Mokgalapa said his resignation was not an admission of any wrongdoing, the mayor said he would vacate his seat to try to save the city.

But Tshwane ANC leader Kgosi Maepa said at a media briefing yesterday Mokgalapa should resign with immediate effect, or face a no-confidence motion.

The ANC and Economic Freedom Fighters last month tabled no-confidence motions against Mokgalapa, the speaker, Katlego Mathebe, and other DA leaders including the chair of chairs. But the meeting was postponed as the two parties staged a walkout when they disagreed with Mathebe on the order of the agenda.

Maepa said they wanted the meeting to be reconvened on 19 February.

“The ANC in Tshwane will consult with other parties in the council to continue to push for a motion of no confidence against Mokgalapa and the arrogant, partisan and recalcitrant speaker Mokgalapa should resign with immediate effect, or face a motion of no confidence,” Maepa said.

“He has failed in his fiduciary responsibilities of diligence, due skill and care. He has been a bad and untrustworthy steward.”

Maepa said they would only believe Mokgalapa’s intention to step down once they had seen a formal resignation letter.

“The DA clearly doesn’t want him but they brought him back to council,” he told The Citizen.

In the meantime, the ANC would be engaging other parties to form a “metro unity government” that would deliver needed services, he said.

Gauteng DA leader John Moodey said Mokgalapa had already submitted his resignation letter with effect from the end of the month.

