Moodey makes big all-or-nothing play against Steenhuisen for top job

The DA’s long-time Gauteng chief John Moodey appears to be taking an all-or-nothing position to challenge for the party’s top job.

John Steenhuisen, the DA’s current interim leader, already made known that he would be standing to permanently replace Mmusi Maimane, who resigned from the party last year.

The DA will hold its national conference on April 4 and 5.

News24 understands Moodey, speaking during a provincial executive committee meeting, said he would not be available to run for provincial leader when the Gauteng chapter of the party elects new leadership in June.

He confirmed to News24 that he’s taken the decision to make himself unavailable to stand as he was considering challenging Steenhuisen for the top post.

Moodey, who has served as Gauteng leader for four terms, joined the DA in 1998 after severing ties with the ANC and the trade union movement in 1996.

“I have been approached by various leaders from different provinces across the country, those in business and civil society,” he told News24.

He said his track record in trade unions, many years of leadership experience in Gauteng and the party’s growth in the province over the years were some of the reasons some believed he was the right person to take the DA to both the 2021 local government elections and the 2024 national polls.

“We’ve been very divided as a party, our internal factions led to our demise in the 2019 elections,” said Moodey.

He said he believed he had what it took to draw different people together and to negotiate should the need arise in next year’s elections.

Moodey was a staunch backer of former leader Maimane, who blasted Steenhuisen as a “Judas” on Saturday.

Maimane reacted to a report by Eyewitness News which quoted Steenhuisen as saying his predecessor spent too much time criticising the ANC.

Bonginkosi Madikizela and Mbali Ntuli have been touted as possible leadership candidates.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.