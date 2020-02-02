Mokgalapa’s resignation further deepens leadership crisis facing Tshwane – Maile

Gauteng MEC for Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs Lebogang Maile has urged council to convene in order to elect a new mayor.

Maile’s statement came shortly after current mayor Stevens Mokgalapa announced his intent to vacate the mayoral chair, at the end of February.

Mokgalapa, who announced his intent to resign, insists that he has done nothing wrong.

He said his presence in office was a “football that others with political malice cannot resist kicking around.”

“I wish to make clear that I have not broken any laws and am confident that I would emerge positively from any assessment of my conduct.”

“But in the end, I have concluded that it is best for the city if I stand down as mayor.”

Maile wished Mokgalapa well for the further but compelled council to elect a new mayor.

“Hopefully, this is an opportune time, for council to resolve some of the issues that have been on the agenda for a while. This will require cool-heads across all parties represented in council.

“The resignation of the Mokgalapa further deepens the leadership and administrative crisis facing Tshwane. Unfortunately, residents of Tshwane have been sacrificed at the altar of political skirmishes.”

Maile said provincial government would remain committed to providing support to the city of Tshwane in order to steer the city from “the brink of collapse.”

Mokgalapa, according to Maile, was “amongst the few elected mayors from the opposition in Tshwane, who understood cooperative governance, and the importance of working closely with the provincial government to take forward the service delivery needs of the people.”

“The provincial government wishes Mokgalapa well in his future endeavours, even though his stay in office, was short-lived. He vacates such a strategic office at a very unfortunate time, amidst massive service delivery challenges, water crisis in Hammanskraal, and mismanagement of city finances.”

