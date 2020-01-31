Supra Mahumapelo says ANC will not support DA motion to remove Mkhwebane – report

Former North West premier Supra Mahumapelo has reportedly said that he does not believe that any member of the ANC’s parliamentary caucus would support a motion to have Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane removed.

The DA’s Natasha Mazzone submitted a motion for Mkhwebane’s removal, which was recently approved by National Assembly Speaker Thandi Modise.

TimesLive reported that Mahumapelo said Mkhwebane was doing a good job and that it would not happen that the ANC would support the DA’s “retrogressive” motion.

Mahumapelo reportedly accused the opposition party of wanting to sow divisions within the governing party by submitting the motion to remove the public protector because the DA hopes that some ANC MPs will support its motion.

The former premier was quoted as saying that Mkhwebane had done a marvellous job and so there was no reason to have her removed.

He said an analysis that “they” had done would be released soon which provided factual reasons why Mkhwebane could not be removed as she had done very well.

“It is not an official ANC position but according to me the public protector has done a sterling job,” Mahumapelo was quoted as saying.

Mahumapelo was speaking outside the Cape Town Magistrate’s Court on Friday where ANC MP Bongani Bongo made an appearance on charges of bribery and corruption.

