Town of Schweizer-Reneke up for grabs in upcoming by-election

The North West’s Mamusa Municipality – which includes the town of Schweizer-Reneke – will elect its new council on Wednesday after the previous one was dissolved in October.

Albeit that it only had one seat in the 18-seat council, this by-election could be an important litmus test for the DA to determine if it has won back some of the ground lost to the FF Plus last year.

The party’s showing in by-elections since the May 2019 elections has been dismal, and its handling of alleged racism at a Schweizer-Reneke school about a year ago is believed to be one of the reasons it lost support to the FF Plus, in particular in the North West. It has also lost a ward to the FF Plus in a by-election in the province last year.

Before its dissolution in October due to failed service delivery, the ANC had 11 seats, Forum 4 Service Delivery (F4SD) three, EFF two and DA and FF Plus one each. The DA’s seat was a ward councillor, and the FF Plus’ seat was from the list.

It will also be an important test for the ANC under whose watch the municipality was put under administration after EFF leader Julius Malema urged residents over the weekend to practice self-love and not vote the ANC back in.

Over the past weekend, DA interim leader John Steenhuisen has also been campaigning in the municipality, while several ANC leaders have visited the municipality since November last year.

The candidates for the nine contested wards are:

Ward 1, previously held by the ANC with 61.81% of the vote in the 2016 municipal elections: Saeboko Kleinbooi Saeboko from the AIC, Isaac Jefrey Kock from the ANC, Masego Maria Moji from the ATM, Petrus Masego Choche from the DA, Olebeng Elias Mogorosi from the EFF, Sediakgotla Immanuel Kgasu from the F4SD and Esmé Venter from the FF Plus.

Ward 2, previously held by the ANC with 53.43% of the votes in 2016: Babetseng Ephraim Dire, an independent; Olebogeng Frans Molao from the AIC, Gotsilekgosi John Batsi from the ANC, Dimakatso Sophy Mumtaz from the ATM, Thapelo Confidence Serepa from Al Jama-Ah, Tshepiso Charmaine Segole from the DA, Mamoeti Dorcas Makaudi from the EFF, Bella Magdeline Segole from the F4SD, and Pieter-Henry van Rooyen from the FF Plus.

Ward 3, previously held by the ANC with 53.12% of the vote in 2016: Olebogeng Frans Molao from the AIC, Tumiso Freddy Tlhole from the ANC, Tshepo Ephraim Modise from Al Jama-Ah, Perseverence Kealeboga Mpambane from the DA, Gilbert Lebogang Koboekae from the EFF, Kesebelwang Sanah Mmolaeng from the F4SD and Esmé Venter from the FF Plus.

Ward 4, previously held by the ANC with 79.57% of the vote in 2016: Saeboko Kleinbooi Saeboko from the AIC, Lesego Daniel Motlapele from the ANC, Tebogo Conselation Makaota from the ATM, Thapelo Confidence Serepa from Al Jama-Ah, Isaac Olebogeng Phakedi from the DA, Boitumelo Ernest Mokoto from the EFF, and Pieter-Henry van Rooyen from the FF Plus.

Ward 5, previously held by the ANC with 68.53% of the vote in 2016: Olebogeng Frans Molao from the AIC, Lesego Rachel Silane from the ANC, Gabaikangwe Thomas Mabote from the ATM, Galetlwale Andries Maseng from Al Jama-Ah, Coenrad Petrus Herbst from the DA, Pheko Mias Malepa from the EFF, Abram Gobusamang Makung from the F4SD, and Nico Mostert Kilian from the FF Plus.

Ward 6, previously held by the ANC with 68.07% of the vote in 2016: Olebogeng Frans Molao from the AIC, Nobakhe Grace Masilo from the ANC, Naardes Sebuile Didimalang from the ATM, Perseverence Kealeboga Mpambane from the DA, Grace Nnana Mathe from the EFF, Marumo Ben Moabi from the F4SD and Pieter-Henry van Rooyen from the FF Plus.

Ward 7, previously held by the ANC with 52.08% of the vote in 2016: Olebogeng Frans Molao from the AIC, Dipuo Grace Ahmed from the ANC, Zongezile Moses Sekwena from the ATM, Kesenogile Julia Seleke from the DA, Ephriam Chubsi the EFF, Ntombizodwa Anna Keohitlhetse from the F4SD and Nico Mostert Kilian from the FF Plus.

Ward 8, previously held by the ANC with 75.56% of the vote in 2016: Olebogeng Frans Molao from the AIC, Tshepo Godwin Khwenenyane from the ANC, Mosimanegape Lucas Maje from the ATM, Thapelo Confidence Serepa from Al Jama-Ah, Kesenogile Julia Seleke from the DA, Thabiso Allenly Kgaswane from the EFF, Madipula Martiena Modise from the F4SD, and Pieter-Henry van Rooyen from the FF Plus.

Ward 9, previously held by the DA with 21.38% of the vote in 2016: Saeboko Kleinbooi Saeboko from the AIC, Donavan van Coller from the ANC, Mduduzi Albert Ngcobo from Al Jama-Ah, Sarel Dorotheas Jacobus Strydom from the DA, Ausie Miemie Bike the EFF, Sonja Pienaar from the F4SD and Nico Mostert Kilian from the FF Plus.

