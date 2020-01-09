Second attempt at Tshwane council meeting fails – EFF and ANC threaten legal action

Tshwane Speaker Katlego Mathebe has been given until Monday to respond to requests for a special council meeting, otherwise she will be taken to court, the Tshwane EFF said on Thursday after another frustrating day for the opposition.

For the second day in a row, plans by the Tshwane ANC and EFF to convene a special council meeting to oust DA leadership in Tshwane failed as the acting city manager withdrew from presiding over the sitting.

It has been a weeklong battle by the ANC and EFF to sit for the special council meeting where the two parties would again try to oust Mathebe and Mayor Stevens Mokgalapa.

This after the North Gauteng High Court had in December suspended all council resolutions from 5 December, where Mokgalapa and Mathebe were voted out in no-confidence motions.

After their signed petition to have a council meeting on Wednesday had been rejected by Mathebe, the two parties approached acting city manager, Makgorometje Makgata, to preside over the meeting as provided in the Municipal Structures Act.

On Wednesday night, Makgata wrote to Mathebe, confirming that he would convene the meeting at 2pm. But he then withdrew his statement this morning, Mathebe told The Citizen.

While the ANC confirmed to the media that a council sitting would take place in the afternoon, the Tshwane council chambers were completely empty, with not a single councillor in sight.

That was because a meeting was not convened, Mathebe said.

“I did not convene a meeting. When I convene a meeting, I issue a notice and also inform the media… There have been rumours [of a meeting] and I have maintained the stature I have always maintained and will continue to work the way I am supposed to work.”

“[Makgata] did withdraw his statement. He sent an email at 08h03 that he is withdrawing his letter and will send a detailed letter to officially withdraw,” Mathebe told The Citizen.

Tshwane spokesperson Lindela Mashigo said the city manager withdrew after various consultations.

“It is true that the city manager withdrew the letter in question. This he made after consulting internally as well as externally where he got advice not to convene the special council.”

The EFF and ANC have both sent a letter through their lawyers to Mathebe, instructing her to grant their request.

Mathebe, however, had been given until Monday to respond to the requests, failure of which would result in legal action, Tshwane EFF leader MoAfrika Mabogwane said.

“Late [Wednesday] she responded and said we were unreasonable about time. We have given her until Monday. Since she is complaining about time, we will give her enough time … and if she doesn’t respond, we are taking her to court.”

