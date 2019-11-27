ANC still deciding on three names for who to nominate as Joburg mayor

The ANC has confirmed it will be fielding a mayoral candidate at the next council meeting on Thursday. The party has submitted three names internally and plans to announce its candidate once the party’s national officials have overseen the process for a suitable candidate.
In a statement, the party said its decision was as a result of engagement with various sectors of society where there was allegedly an outcry from communities expressing concern about the allegedly deteriorating levels of service delivery by the DA-led government.
“This was evident considering the electoral outcome of the 2019 General Elections where the DA dropped from 38% in 2016 to 29% in 2019. In that period the ANC in Joburg grew from 45% to 49%. It is for this reason that the ANC will be fielding a mayoral candidate who will work towards ensuring the delivery of basic services and prioritise the rescuing of the municipality from the dire financial crisis it has been plunged into.”
The ANC in Joburg controls 122 seats out of 270. Out of 135 wards, the ANC is in charge of 85.
The ANC’s announcement comes after the EFF announced that it would nominate Musa Novela for the top position. The DA announced Funzela Ngobeni as their nominee.
City of Johannesburg councillors will meet to vote for a new mayor after outgoing mayor Herman Mashaba resigned shortly after Hellen Zille’s appointment as the DA’s Federal Council Chair and then saw out about a month’s notice.
Mashaba is serving his last day in office today.
For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.