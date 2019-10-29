Mantashe denies bribing journos R70K to make sex scandal go away

The DA has asked parliament’s Joint Committee on Ethics and Members’ Interests to probe conduct relating to Mineral Resources and Energy Minister Gwede Mantashe and claims that he bribed two journalists.

The threats came after recent media reports that Mantashe had acknowledged to the Sunday World newspaper that he paid two of its journalists R70,000 to make a story about his personal life “disappear”.

However, in a statement late on Monday, Mantashe’s ministry said no bribery occured.

“This past weekend, following a Sunday World report, various statements have been made about alleged bribery of journalists by Mr Mantashe, who is also the Minister of Mineral Resources and Energy,” said the statement, issued by Moferefere Lekorotsoana, chief of staff in the Ministry of Mineral Resources and Energy.

“The statement attributed to him seems to have created an impression of him being involved in the act of bribery. Mr Mantashe is clear that none of the sort occurred.

“Further, attested to by the newspaper, there was no verification of these allegations prior to the publication of the story.

“Mr Mantashe, both in his personal capacity and that of being the executive authority, believes in upholding the integrity of the media; and media freedom,” the statement concludes.

DA energy and mineral resources spokesperson Kevin Mileham said Mantashe had essentially admitted to bribing two journalists, and that it was clearly an admission of guilt for which he needed to be held accountable.

“His comments are in violation of the Code of Ethical Conduct and Disclosure of Members’ Interests of Parliament, which states that a Member is in breach of the Code if he or she, amongst other clauses, contravenes section 4.1 of the Code,” said Mileham.

Mileham said that, as members of parliament, ministers had to be held to a high standard and should provide ethical leadership to the people they served.

“By admitting to paying off two journalists, the minister did not act ‘in accordance with the public trust placed in [him]’, nor did he ‘maintain public confidence and trust in the integrity of Parliament’. If one is ethically comfortable with giving a bribe, it begs to question whether the same individual would find it ethically permissible to accept a bribe?

“This becomes worrying when it becomes evident that the individual at the cornerstone of such claims is in charge of South Africa’s nuclear plans, mineral resources and energy. Furthermore, both the minister and the implicated journalists may have contravened Section 3 of the Prevention and Combatting of Corrupt Activities Act,” Mileham said.

The party said it welcomed the newspaper’s investigation into the matter and hoped that it holds the implicated journalists to account.

The DA called for strong action to be taken against the journalists.

“Equally, we hope that Parliament’s Ethics Committee will investigate the case against Mantashe with the urgency and gravity it deserves. Brown envelope journalism should be frowned upon and those who indulge in such transactions must be held accountable for their actions.

“It is unacceptable for a member of Cabinet to bribe the media, or individual journalists, regardless of the story or occasion. South Africans deserve a free and fair media, which provides unbiased content free from bribes and corruption,” Mileham said.

Attempt to get comment from the Presidency by News24 were unsuccessful.

