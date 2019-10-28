There’s a ‘good possibility’ I’ll run for DA leadership – Steenhuisen

In an interview on eNCA following the election of John Steenhuisen as the new parliamentary leader of the Democratic Alliance (DA), the former chief whip said there was a “good possibility” he would throw his “hat in the ring” for the position of DA leader.

Prior to this, he said his priority for now was focusing on the DA’s role in the National Assembly, ahead of a week that would include Finance Minister Tito Mboweni’s medium-term budget speech and a question-and-answer session with President Cyril Ramaphosa.

“I have not been shy of the fact that there is a good possibility I will put my hat in the ring,” he conceded when prodded.

He added he would need to consult with the party’s structures, his family and his colleagues before making such a decision, adding that ultimately it was a “decision for the federal council to make”.

Steenhuisen said he hoped the direction of the DA moving forward would be to avoid “pandering to the radical left or radical right”, and take a position as a “strong opposition party at the centre of politics”.

He added that he wanted to grow the DA’s support “not just by slagging off the ANC but putting a compelling alternative offer on the table and hopefully winning the hearts and minds of more South Africans”.

Asked if he felt the recent resignations of former DA leader Mmusi Maimane and outgoing Johannesburg mayor Herman Mashaba made it seem like the DA was a party mostly for whites, Steenhuisen pointed to the fact that there had been “more resignations from white leaders” in the party.

“I’m not going to sit here and say all is alright,” he admitted.

“It has been a difficult week, we woke up without a leader and a chairperson but we woke up still with 85 seats in parliament, the second biggest party in South Africa. We are in government in a province and a municipality,” he said.

“We have a duty of care to the people who have put us into these positions to continue building the democratic project.

“Leaders come and go, personalities come and go but it is the values and principles of this party that have sustained it in its predecessors through much darker periods in our history.”

Asked if he wanted former head of policy Gwen Ngwenya to return to the party, he said: “I would like to see all those people who lost faith with the DA in the last election return to the party whether they be supporters or members or public representatives.”

He added he also hoped to attract support from “hundreds of thousands of South Africans who have given up on politics”.

