ANC youth task team condemns violence at ANCYL meetings

The ANC’s national youth task team (NYTT) has condemned violence at ANC Youth League (ANCYL) meetings, saying that it is embarking on provincial and regional visits to assess the state of the organisation.

The ANC’s national executive committee (NEC) set up the NYTT in 2018 to help the ANCYL administrate and oversee preparations for the national conference.

It is led by party secretary-general Ace Magashule and includes prominent former ANCYL members, Dakota Legoete, Pule Mabe, and Zizi Kodwa, News24 previously reported.

In a statement, the NYTT said it had already visited Limpopo this past weekend.

“The NYTT is concerned with the attempts to disrupt these meetings which are a crucial step in rebuilding the organisation.

“The NYTT condemns any form of disruptions and violence and will not tolerate any attempt to derail the league from going to a national congress.”

It said it would work to rebuild the ANCYL.

“Young people from the length and breadth of South Africa are yearning for the ANCYL to return to its former glory and we will not allow anyone to stop the rebuilding process.”

It added that it would protect the organisation from violence and disruptions.

“We wish to assure members of the ANCYL of our commitment to delivering a national congress in March 2020 and we urge all members of the ANCYL to cooperate with all organisational processes in this regard.”

“We shall continue to fight for the unity and renewal of the ANCYL and combat factionalism whenever it rears its ugly head,” it added.

Waterberg also experienced violent disruptions, the NYTT said, adding that it would “ensure that disciplinary measures are taken against those responsible and encourages the law to take its course”.

“The NYTT will continue to hold regional assemblies across the country and we expect maximum discipline and cooperation from members of the ANCYL as they reclaim and rebuild their organisation,” it added.

