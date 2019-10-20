Mashaba calls for press conference: Will he or won’t he resign?

Just hours following the election of former leader Helen Zille as the new DA federal council chairperson, it seems Johannesburg Mayor Herman Mashaba will follow through on his promise to step down if the DA is taken over by “right-wing elements”, three party sources have said.

Two provincial leaders and one national leader have told News24 Mashaba is going to announce a resignation from his mayorship, following a media release by the City of Johannesburg that he is set to make an announcement on Monday morning.

“He is a man of his words,” said one national leader.

The national DA leader said Mashaba had said if the result turned out as it did he wouldn’t stay in the DA.

Echoing the national leader, a provincial leader told News24 he spoke to Mashaba who confirmed he would step down.

When News24 called the City of Johannesburg mayor he said “just wait for the press briefing” without giving any hint that he would announce his resignation.

