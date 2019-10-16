Politics 16.10.2019 11:36 am

Debate between DA federal chairperson hopefuls Zille, Waters, Trollip, Walters cancelled

Daniel Friedman
Debate between DA federal chairperson hopefuls Zille, Waters, Trollip, Walters cancelled

Picture: Twitter.

The ‘battle for the DA’ was meant to take place tonight, but has been cancelled for reasons so far unknown.

A debate scheduled for eNCA on Wednesday night between the four candidates for the role of federal chairperson in the Democratic Alliance (DA) has been cancelled.

The channel’s spokesperson, Lerato Maboi confirmed the cancellation, but could not give a reason, saying she would find out and inform The Citizen at a later stage.

This follows DA MP Mbali Ntuli tweeting that the debate had been cancelled. However, about two hours later the channel tweeted that it was indeed taking place and that members of the public could send their questions.

When called, Ntuli said both Helen Zille and Thomas Walters had told her the debate wasn’t happening.

A DA media briefing ahead of the elections this week in Johannesburg is currently taking place on Wednesday morning.

The federal council chair position is likened in the DA to the role of a CEO in a company or secretary-general in other parties, and the most recent incumbent was James Selfe.

The elections come at a time when DA leader Mmusi Maimane is currently facing pressure from his critics in the party, who want him to step aside, in what has descended into a battle between different factions within the party.

The party’s organisational review panel is expected to soon table a report on how the DA lost some voter support and to recommend the direction the party should take in future.

The panel includes political strategist Ryan Coetzee, former party leader Tony Leon and Capitec Bank founder Michiel le Roux, and is expected to table the report before the party’s federal council on October 19.

It’s widely expected they will call for an early elective congress.

Helen Zille, who announced that she would be contesting the position of federal chairperson after retiring from politics to join the Institute of Race Relations (IRR), has argued that the DA is ailing in part because of those who wanted to bring racial politics into it. She stressed that the party should “never try to mobilise members and supporters on a racial-nationalist ticket”.

She said she was running because she believed the DA was in trouble and needed stability.

She is believed to be neck-and-neck with the party’s other favourite, former Nelson Mandela Bay mayor Athol Trollip, who is believed to back Maimane, while Zille back’s the so-called “classical liberal” camp within the DA, which wants to see the back of the DA leader.

(Background reporting, Charles Cilliers.) 

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
‘Corrupt’ Pretoria farm deals to be probed 15.10.2019
Getting the DA right more important than leadership squabbles – Midvaal mayor 14.10.2019
Tony Leon’s R300m ‘corruption spat’ with Mashaba part of battle for DA soul 14.10.2019




today in print

Read Today's edition