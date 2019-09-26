ANC to go to Zondo commission over ‘large-scale corruption’ in DA-led Tshwane

The ANC in Tshwane has announced that it will be making a submission to the Zondo commission on allegations of corruption, malfeasance and maladministration in the capital city, which it says has taken place since the DA took control in 2016.

In a statement on Thursday, the ANC said that, under the leadership of the DA, the City had experienced a “service delivery nightmare, untold corruption and malfeasance”, which warrants a submission at the judicial commission of inquiry into allegations of state capture.

“Maladministration in the City of Tshwane has now become a usual occurrence. The Auditor General South Africa has documented all forms of poor governance associated with the DA since they have been in government from 2016 to date,” said ANC regional chairperson Dr Kgosi Maepa.

“This includes the R12bn Glad Africa corruption scandal, illegal appointments of people without qualifications and falsified CVs, reversal of employment equity, etc.

“We have observed that the DA is playing far away from the Zondo commission because they do not want to openly talk about large scale corruption where they govern – the ANC in Tshwane has decided to tear the veil of political secrecy of the DA and expose their ‘blue lies’ and associated corruption.”

Maepa said the ANC would continue to engage with their attorneys to get proper advice on how to go about making a substantive submission to the commission, which is chaired by Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo.

Mayoral spokesperson Omogolo Taunyane welcomed the decision by the ANC to approach the commission, saying that it was a legitimate platform.

“The mayor will subject himself to the process should he be called to provide testimony,” Taunyane said.

Maepa also gave an update on their urgent court application to reverse the decision to pay off former city manager Moeketsi Mosola.

“The ANC has filed a notice of motion on 13 September 2019 at the North Gauteng High Court on an urgent basis, to request a judge to reverse a ridiculous unilateral decision by the Executive Mayor to pay a ‘Golden Handshake’ to Dr Moeketsi Mosola without Council approval,” Maepa said.

He said the ANC was now awaiting a court date.

News24 previously reported that the party had asked the Gauteng High Court in Pretoria to set aside the council sitting that passed the resolutions on August 29.

In court papers, which News 24 has seen, the ANC contended that the council sitting was invalid and unlawful and, as a result, the resolutions passed during the sitting should be declared unlawful and set aside.

Maepa said resolutions were passed without the majority of council agreeing.

According to the court papers, the ANC’s 89 councillors, the EFF’s 25 and one PAC councillor registered dissenting votes.

“[The] majority of 115 councillors [out of a possible 214] voted against the resolution and it is self-evident that the meeting did not quorate.”

For a resolution to pass in the council, there must be a simple majority of 50% plus one, the ANC submitted.

