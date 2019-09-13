Malema is panicking, says Daily Maverick after EFF bans them

In an editorial, online publication Daily Maverick accuses the decision of Economic Freedom Fighter (EFF) leader Julius Malema of making a “panic move” after he announced at a memorial service for founding Zimbabwean president Robert Mugabe that he would ban it, its investigative journalism unit Scorpio, and independent investigative journalism unit amaBhungane from EFF press events.

Malema also accused the publication and units of existing “to pursue the interests of” their nemesis Pravin Gordhan, the source of many accusations from the party since President Cyril Ramaphosa took over from Jacob Zuma last year. He offered no proof of this allegation.

The EFF has also been ordered not to answer any questions from the three entities, who Malema branded his “enemies”.

“He can ‘ban’ us, in theory. We do believe he is denying us our constitutional right, and he will hear from our lawyers,” said the editorial, before adding: “It’s marginal, really.”

“But we will never ban him. Like most political hacks, he hopes shouting lies, screaming obscenities, and delivering non-sequiturs will make the story swing his way. It won’t.

“Closing your eyes as the truck is hurtling towards you does not make the truck disappear.

READ MORE: ‘Open a case’: Malema won’t sue Pauli van Wyk over new VBS claims

“We understand his panic. It’s warranted. Truth cannot be stopped,” the editorial concludes.

The relationship between Malema and Daily Maverick was not always as fraught with animosity as it is now, with the leader of the red berets a speaker at several of the publication’s annual The Gathering conferences, as recently as 2017.

Since then, however, the publication has carried investigations by their investigative journalist unit Scorpio, which link Malema, his deputy president Floyd Shivambu and Shivambu’s brother Brian to the looting of VBS Bank.

The most recent, released last Sunday, reveals how money from VBS bank allegedly financed the EFF leader’s lifestyle, with Malema alleged to have spent R900,000 on luxury clothing brands, hotels, and party venues, among others.

It appears to prove that Malema’s claims that “no VBS money came into our coffers” and that the EFF’s “books are open” for all journalists to see, are untrue.

(Compiled by Daniel Friedman)

