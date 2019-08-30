Magashule, Mashatile roped in to ANC Gauteng’s gender representation saga

The ANC in Gauteng is expected to meet with the party’s treasurer general, Paul Mashatile, and secretary general, Ace Magashule, on Sunday in a bid to retain the 50/50 gender representation in Premier David Makhura’s cabinet.

This, even though the ANC’s national executive committee (NEC) – the party’s highest decision-making body in between conferences – told the ANC in the province to cut one male MEC, following a resolution that provinces that have male premiers should include women in 60% of their executives.

Last week the province, which News24 understands is hoping to retain the status quo, met with several leagues in Gauteng and the ANC’s top six to discuss possible scenarios that could be adopted.

Gauteng provincial secretary Jacob Khawe told News24 some of the top six members could not sit through Monday’s meeting.

He said a decision was taken to meet with Magashule and Mashatile, who is its former chairperson, who will put together a report for officials and the national working committee on Monday.

“We [are] going to give them scenarios. They will produce a report to the officials. This will eventually go [to] the national working committee which might say no or that the issue must go back to the NEC,” said Khawe.

When a final decision is made, we will have to just accept it, added the provincial secretary.

An ANC insider at national level told News24 the Gauteng situation was too delicate for the province to just randomly chop one of its male MECs.

“You must remember how tight margins are inside the legislature. One upset comrade or unhappy structure could cause many greater problems for the ANC,” said the party leader, who asked to remain anonymous.

The ANC holds the majority by just one seat, following a narrow showing at the polls in the 2019 May general elections.

“There is just one seat between us and the opposition. This is the economic hub of the country, do you understand what destabilising it means? It completely ruins our economy and that is already in trouble, so we need to give Gauteng space,” said the source.

Last week, Khawe told News24 the party would meet and discuss this issue with numerous structures and the NEC.

Khawe said some of the discussions the party has been having relate to the role of women in the province, how they have been used and the different positions they occupy in the ANC government.

Khawe admitted the ANC needed to tread carefully, recalling the outcry from members of the public when Makhura moved Panyaza Lesufi, the popular Education MEC to a different portfolio, which was later swiftly changed.

“We acknowledge our material conditions. We have to look at various implications, succession if it’s needed, and what to do with the male comrade if he must be moved,” Khawe said at the time.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.