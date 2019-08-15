Lynne Brown, Rasool, Dramat to help take WC ANC to conference

ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule announced the establishment of the party’s new Western Cape interim provincial committee (IPC) on Thursday – and some interesting names have made the list.

This follows the ANC’s decision to disband the Western Cape’s provincial executive committee (PEC) after public infighting and squabbles recently.

The list of 30 individuals includes some familiar names, most notably former public enterprises minister Lynne Brown, former Hawks boss Anwa Dramat and former Western Cape premier Ebrahim Rasool.

News24 previously reported that the ANC’s national executive committee (NEC) meeting, held toward the end of July, resolved to disband the PEC whose mandate had by then long since expired, but was still operating due to the province’s failure to hold a provincial conference.

“The NEC expressed concern on the functioning of the provincial executive committee in the Western Cape whose growing internal disintegration played itself out in public, making it difficult for the PEC to discharge its duties,” ANC spokesperson Pule Mabe said at the time.

On Thursday, Magashule introduced Lerumo Kalako and Ronalda Nalumango as convenor (de facto chairperson) and co-ordinator of the interim working committee, respectively.

Magashule explained the office term for the IPC was nine months “to ensure that we go to [the provincial elective] conference”, where the province had to elect a new leadership after a number of delays.

“But we won’t wait for nine months when they are ready. They will advise us whenever they are ready for conference with the new membership system,” he said.

Magashule said “this is a team that is going to take us forward”.

Laying out his immediate priorities, Kalako said: “… What we’ll do first is, we’ll convene in order to make sure that we put together the sub-committees. We will draw up a work programme, which is, of course, in the main to make sure that we increase the number of branches we have and we are able to also strengthen the regions.

“And of course we will look seriously into issues of governance.”

The IPC will consist of convenor Lerumo Kalako, co-ordinator Ronalda Nalumango, Matilda Bains, Rachel Windvogel, Ayanda Bans, Zoleka Swakamisa, Thandi Makasi, Maurencia Gillion, Richard Dyanyi, Faiez Jacobs, Unathi Tshotwana, Nomi Nkondlo, Nonceba Mhlauli, Cameron Dugmore, Nondumiso Sono, Zou Kota, Lynne Brown, Hishaam Mohammed, Nondomisa Magopeni, James Ngculu, Anwa Dramat, Malvern du Bruyn, Andile Lili, Valerie Phunguphungu, Songezo Mjongile, Shaun Byneveldt, Sfiso Mtsweni, Khaya Magaxa, Ebrahim Rasool and Mimmie Manata.

