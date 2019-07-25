Free State’s Besani appointed head of ANC presidency

Former African National Congress (ANC) Free State secretary Sibongile Besani has been appointed head of ANC presidency, the governing party said on Thursday.

“The African National Congress has appointed comrade Sibongile Besani as head of the ANC presidency based at Luthuli House, effective 1 July 2019. Besani replaces comrade Zizi Kodwa who has joined national government as deputy minister of state security,” ANC spokesperson Pule Mabe said in a statement.

“The ANC presidency office fulfils a critical role supporting the president and deputy president to fulfil their responsibilities in line with Rule 16 of the constitution of the ANC. The presidency further serves as an interface between the organisation and the Presidency in government. Comrade Besani, who cut his teeth in the student movement, is an experienced cadre of the movement and has served in various capacities including as provincial secretary of the ANC in the Free State.”

Besani is a member of the ANC’s national executive committee (NEC).

– African News Agency (ANA)

