DA calls for Gauteng govt to act on complaints of Lenasia residents

The Democratic Alliance (DA) has called for the Gauteng Provincial Government to accelerate the process in making sure that Lenasia residents have access to dignified housing and reliable services following a spate of protests in the area.

Johannesburg mayor Herman Mashaba said: “Despite an undertaking from the ANC provincial government that land grabs would not be tolerated, the situation has been allowed to spiral out of control. This has resulted in residents of surrounding areas such as Lenasia, Lenasia South, Zakariyya Park, and Ennerdale being subjected to frequent water and electricity outages, environmental degradation, and increased crime.”

He added that the City of Johannesburg lost revenue as a result of the theft of water and electricity, the infrastructure was damaged, and the residents were victims of the inefficiency of the African National Congress.

“Politicians responsible for causing the problem must now urgently intervene to ensure that those enriching themselves through the misery of others are brought to book. Residents are being prejudiced by the ANC government’s failure to provide housing, adequate infrastructure, services, and to enforce the law,” said Mashaba.

On Friday, residents blocked roads leading into parts of Ennerdale, Zakariyya Park, and Lenasia South in Johannesburg as they protested against the occupation of land in the area. On Saturday, police had to fire rubber bullets to disperse alleged land occupiers in Lenasia, while other residents marched on Saturday calling for an end to land occupation in the area.

Johannesburg Metro Police Senior Superintendent Wayne Minnaar said the situation in the area had calmed.

“It is quiet in the area as police were dispatched over the weekend,” he said.

– African News Agency

