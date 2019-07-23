Politics 23.7.2019 08:29 am

Illegal land occupations in Joburg politically orchestrated – Mashaba

ANA
Herman Mashaba at the Marlboro Community Centre, where he was booed off stage by a group of Alexandra residents. Picture: Tracy Lee Stark

Herman Mashaba at the Marlboro Community Centre, where he was booed off stage by a group of Alexandra residents. Picture: Tracy Lee Stark

Angry residents blocked roads on Friday and Saturday to protest the illegal occupation of land and construction of shacks on it.

The city of Johannesburg’s metro police department has asked the provincial police commissioner to establish a task team to investigate those behind illegal land occupations in Lenasia and surrounding areas which residents say are politically orchestrated, said mayor Herman Mashaba on Tuesday.

Angry residents blocked roads leading into parts of Lenasia South, Ennerdale, and Zakariyya Park on Friday and Saturday to protest the illegal occupation of land and construction of shacks on it.

“With investigations being the constitutionally determined preserve of the SAPS (South African Police Service), the city is reliant upon the SAPS to investigate,” Mashaba said in a statement.

He said he had met Lenasia residents on Monday who alleged the land occupations were politically orchestrated.

“These residents are in possession of evidence which demonstrates how money is exchanging hands, and already made-up shacks are being issued to those willing to pay for a piece of land where the occupations are taking place,” Mashaba said.

“Those behind these occupations are being witnessed driving around the area in high-end luxury vehicles, as a testament to the lucrative nature of their criminal activity.”

– African News Agency

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
June performance stats reveal JMPD crackdown on dangerous driving offences 22.7.2019
Mashaba wants ‘decisive intervention’ from SAPS on Lenasia land grabs 22.7.2019
Mashaba calls for collaboration with provincial govt to deal with Lenasia protests 22.7.2019




today in print

Read Today's edition