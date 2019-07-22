Rustenburg conducts open interview for position of municipal manager

The search for the position of municipal manager of Rustenburg kicked off on Monday, with public interviews.

Three candidates have been shortlisted for the post left vacant when Nqobile Ngema resigned from the municipality in April. She vacated office on May 3.

Her resignation came at a time when there were allegations that she had been stripped off her powers.

A whistleblower claimed the Rustenburg council took an unlawful decision to amend the statutory powers and functions of the municipal manager at its ordinary council sitting on March 26.

Edward Komane, who had been the acting municipal manager, is one of the three candidates being interviewed for the position.

The interviews were conducted at the Rustenburg Civic Centre in full view of the public. The municipality had been conducting open interviews in a bid to emphasize transparency.

– African News Agency

