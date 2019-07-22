EFF calls on Ramaphosa to take leave of absence while PP’s report under review

The Economic Freedom Fighters on Sunday called on President Cyril Ramaphosa to take leave of absence while the public protector’s report that he violated the executive ethics code and the Constitution is subjected to a court review.

“He is conflicted and must be on leave until his name is cleared. His press conference, which sought to recover lost integrity ground, was 30 minutes of blowing hot air without anything concrete,” the EFF said in a statement.

“A man elected on the ticket of transparency should have revealed who funded his campaign to become president of ANC and accept the mistakes of having not declared all this money as it is required by law. This is especially because he does not deny that money was raised in his name and for him. Even he donated over 30 million to the activities of [the] campaign for ANC president, and addresses fundraising events to that effect.

“The essential point therefore is, he did not declare this money to either parliament or his principal then. This is in violation of the law and the constitution of the Republic,” the EFF said.

Earlier on Sunday, Ramaphosa strongly disputed Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s findings in her report, released last week, that he had violated the executive ethics code and the Constitution.

“After careful study, I have concluded that the report is fundamentally and irretrievably flawed. This is strongly confirmed by my legal representatives. The report contains numerous factual inaccuracies of a material nature. The findings are wrong in law, are irrational and, in some instances, exceed the scope of the powers of the public protector.

“Furthermore, in failing to provide me with an opportunity to comment on proposed remedial action, the public protector has violated provisions of the Public Protector Act, the Constitution, and principles of common law,” Ramaphosa said.

Given these deficiencies, and consistent with the Constitutional architecture, it was appropriate that the courts make a final and impartial determination on this matter.

“I have therefore decided to seek an urgent judicial review of the public protector’s report, its findings and remedial action. I have instructed my legal representatives to prepare an application to this effect as a matter of urgency,” Ramaphosa said.

– African News Agency

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.