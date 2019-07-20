ANC ‘emboldened’ by Ramaphosa’s commitment to fight corruption and malfeasance

The African National Congress is “emboldened” by President Cyril Ramaphosa’s unwavering commitment and determination to fight all forms of corruption and malfeasance, the ANC said on Saturday.

The ANC had noted the release by Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane of her report on an investigation into allegations of a violation of the Executive Ethics Code by Ramaphosa, the ANC said in a statement.

“The ANC welcomes the position taken by President Ramaphosa to study the public protector’s report and make a decision on any further action which may include and, but not limited to, judicial review,” it said.

Ramaphosa’s reaffirmation of his respect for the office of the public protector and “his appreciation of the essential role it needs to play in promoting accountability and advancing the interests of the South African people” was consistent with the views of the ANC on all Chapter 9 institutions.

“The ANC is further emboldened by President Ramaphosa’s unwavering commitment and determination to fight all forms of corruption and malfeasance.

“The ANC has full confidence in President Ramaphosa’s ability to champion efforts of building the South Africa we want free from disunity and underdevelopment,” the ANC statement said.

– African News Agency (ANA)

