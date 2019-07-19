Mkhwebane has always driven a negative narrative on Bosasa report – SACP

The South African Communist Party (SACP) on Friday said the public protector’s (PP’s) findings on President Cyril Ramaphosa were not surprising because her posture indicated all along that she was destined towards a negative finding.

This comes after Busisiwe Mkhwebane on Friday released her Bosasa report, saying Ramaphosa violated the Constitution when he misled parliament about a R500,000 donation to his campaign to lead the African National Congress in 2017.

Mkhwebane said the president abused his position and violated ethics code by enriching himself when accepting donations from African Global Operations (AGO).

She said she made findings that Ramaphosa personally benefited from the donation.

The SACP said it has expressed itself before concerning Mkhwebane’s conduct and the affairs at the public protector’s office.

The ally of the ANC said this was supported by damning judgments by courts against her.

“This includes the reasonable apprehension of bias, disingenuous and unconstitutional conduct found by the court of law in her work,” the party said.

The SACP said it was calling on parliament to conduct an inquiry into her fitness to hold office.

– African News Agency (ANA)

