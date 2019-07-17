BLF launch application for leave to appeal their ban

Two days after the Freedom Front Plus’s (FF+) successful appeal of their court case against Black First Land First (BLF), the latter has applied to the Electoral Court in Bloemfontein for leave to appeal what they have called “the unjust decision which has effectively banned the movement.”

The FF Plus lodged the case with the Independent Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) after finding out the BLF’s constitution only allows black people to join the party.

The IEC dismissed the FF+’s initial attempt, leading them to appeal the decision at the Electoral Court – a decision which led to the BLF’s deregistration as a political party.

“BLF believes that should the Electoral Court grant us leave to appeal, strong prospects of success exist that the Court will ultimately overturn the decision of the IEC. We believe the IEC was bullied by the racist FF+ into banning our movement. The FF+ is terrified of BLF because it knows that we will ensure that land expropriation without compensation is a reality,” said the party in a statement issued by its deputy president, Zanele Lwana.

The party is also ready to take the fight right up to the Constitutional Court if need be.

“We shall now await the directions of the Electoral Court,” concluded the party.

READ NEXT: FF+ gets BLF de-registered as a political party

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.