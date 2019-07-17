Malema slams Ramaphosa for letting ‘most intellectually challenged man’ Nene lead the PIC

Responding to President Cyril Ramaphosa’s budget vote in parliament on Wednesday, Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema referred to former finance minister Nhlanhla Nene as “intellectually challenged” and accused the president and his government of attempting to “isolate” the current Deputy Finance Minister – David Masondo.

After saying that the “centre is not holding” under Ramaphosa’s leadership and alleging that South Africa is being “auctioned off to a very dangerous minority that has private intelligence in service of its interests,” Malema focused on state-owned enterprises he believes are failing – Eskom, Transnet, South African Airways (SAA), and Denel – before focusing on the one he believes is going in the most “dangerous” direction – the Public Investment Corporation (PIC).

“As you know the PIC is one of the most important institutions in the economy of South Africa, with over R2 trillion assets under management,” Malema said.

“With the current board appointed by your minister of finance – my homeboy, with due respect,” he continued with reference to Tito Mboweni, who often refers to the EFF leader as his homeboy,” you have effectively donated the PIC to a capitalist faction led by Trevor Manuel and his wife Maria Ramos, who was involved in fixing of the South African currency.”

This was a reference for Ramos’s apology for her bank’s role in a rand-fixing affair involving more than a dozen banks when she was still CEO of Absa. It is unclear whether or not Ramos herself was involved in this scandal.

“Maria Ramos and Trevor Manuel are the most trusted ground forces of the white capitalist establishment and they unashamedly do everything in their power to please the Ruperts and Rothschild,” he continued, in a repetition of claims he has made before.

Malema then advanced the theory that current Deputy Finance Minister David Masondo is being marginalised.

“Why is the deputy minister of finance not appointed to be chairperson of the PIC board, despite the fact that he holds a PhD, making him more qualified than all of those capitalist stooges you appointed in the PIC Board?” Malema asked.

“I never thought you had a problem with young people and talent,” he continued, before comparing Masondo’s situation to that of the late Peter Mokaba back when he was a minister in government.

“You remind me of the days where Mbeki isolated Peter Mokaba, and Peter died asking [questions] and asking for a meeting between President Mbeki and President Mandela,” Malema said, adding that he believes Mokaba wanted an explanation of what he did to deserve being marginalised, and never got one.

Malema then accused Ramaphos of “wanting to destroy Masondo”.

“You appointed the former deputy minister of finance – the most intellectually challenged man to lead the PIC and then, when a man of intelligence and a man who has the qualities to lead this institution comes, you isolate him,” Malema said, referring to former finance minister Nhlanhla Nene, who was made chairman of the PIC while deputy finance minister.

