Helen Suzman Foundation condemns EFF’s conduct towards Gordhan

The Helen Suzman Foundation (HSF) said in a statement on Friday that the behaviour of the Economic Freedom Fighters during the budget vote speech of Private Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan was outrageous.

“The HSF notes with great concern the events that took place in Parliament yesterday afternoon, and condemns the behaviour of members of the EFF in the strongest possible way.”

It said the conduct, which amounted to gross intimidation, had no place in South Africa.

“We call on the Speaker of Parliament to take the necessary steps to ensure that those responsible for this outrageous behaviour are severely censured, and that the rules of Parliament are adhered to by all members,” the HSF said.

– African News Agency (ANA)

