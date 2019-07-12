Politics 12.7.2019 08:05 pm

Helen Suzman Foundation condemns EFF’s conduct towards Gordhan

ANA
EFF members disrupt Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan's budget vote speech in parliament, before being ejected. Picture: Screengrab from SABC

EFF members disrupt Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan's budget vote speech in parliament, before being ejected. Picture: Screengrab from SABC

‘We call on the Speaker of Parliament to take the necessary steps to ensure that those responsible for this outrageous behaviour are severely censured.’

The Helen Suzman Foundation (HSF) said in a statement on Friday that the behaviour of the Economic Freedom Fighters during the budget vote speech of Private Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan was outrageous.

“The HSF notes with great concern the events that took place in Parliament yesterday afternoon, and condemns the behaviour of members of the EFF in the strongest possible way.”

ALSO READ: WATCH: Battle between Gordhan and EFF escalates

It said the conduct, which amounted to gross intimidation, had no place in South Africa.

“We call on the Speaker of Parliament to take the necessary steps to ensure that those responsible for this outrageous behaviour are severely censured, and that the rules of Parliament are adhered to by all members,” the HSF said.

African News Agency (ANA)

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
EFF hate Gordhan because he stepped on the toes of their corrupt cronies – Mthembu 12.7.2019
ANC condemns ‘hooliganism’ displayed by EFF MPs 12.7.2019
ANC, civic groups condemn EFF’s heckling of Gordhan 12.7.2019




today in print

Read Today's edition