Nkandla mayor Ntuli elected new IFP KwaZulu-Natal chairman

Nkandla mayor Thamsanqa Ntuli has been elected Inkatha Freedom Party KwaZulu-Natal chairman at the IFP’s provincial conference held in Ulundi this weekend, the party said on Sunday.

IFP director of communications Liezl van der Merwe said the other newly elected members of the provincial executive committee (PEC) were Simo Mfayela (deputy chair), Xolani Dube (secretary), Nonkululeko Ndlela (deputy secretary), Qhina Mkhwanazi (treasurer), Mabilabila Kunene (deputy treasurer), Sifundo Masimula (publicity secretary), and Pat Madlopha (deputy publicity secretary).

“We believe that the conference has elected the right leadership to grow the IFP ahead of the all-important 2021 local government elections and it is the right team to continue to inspire, guide, and provide a clear vision for the party in KZN.

“We look forward to the electoral victories this provincial executive will bring for the IFP and to them building our branches in the province and ultimately our electoral support, so that the IFP can reclaim the province of KZN in 2024,” Van der Merwe said.

– African News Agency (ANA)

