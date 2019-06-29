MK vets defend Public Protector against ‘some’ senior ANC politicians

The Umkhonto we Sizwe Military Veterans Association (MKMVA) has again leapt to the defence of embattled Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane, accusing “some senior politicians within the ANC and our alliance ranks… [of] unbecoming behaviour”.

The MKMVA was “deeply concerned by the array of public attacks that are constantly being directed” against her, MKMVA president Kebby Maphatsoe said in a statement.

“More recently these attacks have increased in their scope and intensity, with the latest attacks accusing her of somehow being ‘politically motivated’ and acting in favour of, or trying to, advance the interests of some ‘faction’ within the African National Congress (ANC).

“It should be noted that these allegations are contrived, and that there is absolutely no evidence of such conduct by advocate Mkhwebane. It is helpful to note that these attacks are often initiated by parties who are under investigation by the public protector, or by the supporters of those who are under investigation, and who thus have a vested interest to try and undermine the integrity of the public protector in person, as well, as her high office in general,” he said.

It was disingenuous to abuse any application for review as a platform to “then try to malign the public protector and launch public propaganda attacks”.

“Unfortunately this is exactly what we have seen in recent times, and sadly some senior politicians within the ANC and our alliance ranks have made themselves guilty of such unbecoming behaviour.”

It was also the “distinct impression of MKMVA that advocate Mkhwebane is also under attack for being woman (sic)”, Maphatsoe said.

– African News Agency (ANA)

