Ramaphosa’s foundation denies funding his ANC campaign

The Cyril Ramaphosa Foundation on Tuesday denied funding the president’s “CR17” campaign to lead the governing African National Congress as Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s grip on the campaign funding probe tightens.

This comes after trustees member and the president’s long-time friend James Motlatsi told Radio 702 on Monday that the foundation might have transferred money to the campaign during desperate times to raise funds. Foundation CEO Mmabatho Maboya denied this.

“Dr Motlatsi is a respected member of the team but he is not involved with the day-to-day operations of the organisation. The suggestion that the foundation contributed funds to the campaign is incorrect. It is unfortunate if such an impression was created,” she said in a statement.

She added that the organisation, previously known as the Shanduka Foundation, has no political mandate and does not fund political activities.

Motlatsi emerged to put out fires this week as media reports surfaced that Mkhwebane’s investigation into CR17 funding has widened to include possible money laundering across three banks accounts. The Sunday Times newspaper reported that at least R400 million in donation funds were received by the CR17 campaign.

Ramaphosa’s former campaign managers refuted money laundering claims, saying that the R400 million reports were inaccurate. They said money received was used as it was intended, for accommodation, stipends and promotional material and that all legal requirements were met.

“As the former campaign managers of CR17, we have been assisting the Public Protector in her investigation and have been available to explain the nature of the campaign operations and funding. It is significant that in addition to the entirely baseless claims of money laundering, the amounts referred to in media reports are wholly inaccurate,” the former campaign managers said in a statement this week.

Mkhwebane was asked by Democratic Alliance leader Mmusi Maimane to investigate a R500,000 payment from controversial facilities management company Bosasa to the president’s son Andile Ramaphosa. It later turned out that the money was a donation to the CR17 campaign.

Motlatsi said he personally went to meet disgraced Bosasa CEO Gavin Watson to ask for a donation, which was later received from the Krugersdorp-based company, now know as African Global Operations.

Ramaphosa initially told MPs in the National Assembly last year that the payment was for Andile’s consulting work, but made a u-turn 10 days later, writing to former speaker Baleka Mbete to correct his initial statement.

The money was not for consulting work but a donation to support his ANC candidacy, he said.

– African News Agency (ANA)

