Sona2019: SA municipal union says continuation of EPWP is attack on workers

The South African Municipal Workers’ Union (Samwu) said on Thursday it was disappointed by the State of the Nation Address (Sona) not addressing the issue of permanently hiring Expanded Public Works Programme (EPWP) workers.

Delivering his third Sona in parliament, President Cyril Ramaphosa said government will continue to provide employment through the EPWP, especially in labour intensive areas like maintenance, clearing vegetation, plugging water leaks and constructing roads.

EPWP was introduced by government a few years ago as a poverty alleviation programme.

In a statement, Samwu said the EPWP has not fundamentally changed the lives of South Africans, but rather has rendered them as cheap labour to municipalities.

“SAMWU remains opposed to the delivery of services through EPWP and similar programmes as they are exploitative in nature,” it said.

“These are people who are performing the same functions as those who are employed permanently and directly by municipalities, they are rendering services which are permanent functions of municipalities.”

Samwu said despite performing the same functions, EPWP workers receive peanuts for doing the same job as their fellow municipal workers.

At its 11th National Congress in 2015, Samwu resolved that EPWP participants were municipal workers and as such they should be permanently and directly employed by municipalities.

The union said that the use of this and similar programmes has resulted in municipalities not filling vacancies, leaving municipal vacancies at an alarmingly high rate of 38 percent, despite some of these vacancies being funded.

“We had hoped that the president would announce steps in which government would tackle these exploitative programmes which have become conveyors and providers of cheap labour for municipalities,” the union said.

“We had further hope that the President would announce that government would be prioritising municipalities and directing Treasury to ensure that local government receives a fairer equitable share which would address the challenges which municipalities face, challenges which are financial in nature.

“We therefore consider this Sona an attack on the country’s municipal workers, consequently, municipal workers are preparing for war. We will further be mobilising EPWP participants in demanding the principle of equal work, equal pay in all municipalities.”

– African News Agency (ANA)

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.