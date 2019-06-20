Malema says Ramaphosa’s ‘new city’ is a figment of his imagination

Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema was not impressed with President Cyril Ramaphosa’s State of the Nation address, labeling it a figment of his imagination.

Speaking shortly after the Sona address on Thursday night, Malema said Ramaphosa’s vision of a brand “new city” with bullet trains, high-tech, and robotics would not be realised until apartheid-era spatial inequalities are dealt with first.

“He came to speak about his own imagination, imagine this in your mind. You cannot create a situation where there is an equal society when you do not expropriate land without expropriation…without a State Bank,” Malema said.

“Why are we talking about a new city now? We never even built a new railway line. We still using apartheid railway lines. Are are still in cities of apartheid. There is nothing the ANC has done to create a new city, to build new railway lines to link Africa.”

– African News Agency (ANA)

