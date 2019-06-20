Politics 20.6.2019 09:22 pm

Malema says Ramaphosa’s ‘new city’ is a figment of his imagination

Economic Freedom Fighters sing on their way to the National Assembly for the State of the Nation Address, delivered by president Cyril Ramaphosa, 20 June 2019. Picture: Phando Jikelo / African News Agency (ANA

‘Why are we talking about a new city now? We never even built a new railway line,’ the EFF leader said.

Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema was not impressed with President Cyril Ramaphosa’s State of the Nation address, labeling it a figment of his imagination.

Speaking shortly after the Sona address on Thursday night, Malema said Ramaphosa’s vision of a brand “new city” with bullet trains, high-tech, and robotics would not be realised until apartheid-era spatial inequalities are dealt with first.

“He came to speak about his own imagination, imagine this in your mind. You cannot create a situation where there is an equal society when you do not expropriate land without expropriation…without a State Bank,” Malema said.

“Why are we talking about a new city now? We never even built a new railway line. We still using apartheid railway lines. Are are still in cities of apartheid. There is nothing the ANC has done to create a new city, to build new railway lines to link Africa.”

