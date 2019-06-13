F4SD vows to hold deployees accountable as former councillor loses court bid to be reinstated

Forum 4 Service Delivery (F4SD) leader Mbahare Kekana said on Thursday that the party would hold its deployees accountable, following the North West High Court’s dismissal of an application by expelled member Sello Moraka to have his membership reinstated.

Moraka, the party’s councillor in the Rustenburg municipality, was expelled from the party after the party won only four votes in the councillors ward during the 8 May national and provincial elections.

“The leadership of F4SD is resolute on holding its deployees to accountability. Former councillor Moraka and his ilk within the organisation has all of a sudden developed an untouchable attitude towards the organisation wherein they refused to account to the very same organisation which deployed them.

“He delivered a mere four votes to F4SD during the 2019 national and provincial election and the organisation has to act against laziness by the deployees,” Kekana said.

“The narative issued by the lazy deployees hidden behind a concerned group that the F4SD leadership is targeting them lacks truth and substance and is full of hogwash.”

Ironically, Moraka replaced Boswa Ledwaba who was expelled together with other 12 councillor by the party in March 2018.

A group of concerned F4SD councillors alleged they were being targeted for asking about financial statements of the party.

They accused the party leadership of trying to remove a councillor in Metsimaholo municipality in the Free State for refusing to demand tenders in the municipality.

– African News Agency (ANA)

