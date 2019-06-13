Speaker Modise rebukes unruly MPs during induction session

The Speaker of the National Assembly Thandi Modise has rebuked members of parliament over their rowdy behaviour during an induction session on Wednesday.

In a statement Parliament said the Speaker, “has committed that this morning’s incident at Parliament, involving a clash between certain members of parliament during today’s induction programme, will be investigated to avert any recurrence in future”.

An argument over a question posed resulted in MPs from the African National Congress and Economic Freedom Fighters nearly coming to blows as they pushed each other in the Old Assembly Chamber in Parliament.

Modise strongly denounced the conduct of a handful of MPs involved in the incident as “unbecoming and uncharacteristic” of “honourable” members.

The Speaker, who was in attendance but not chairing the session, took to the podium and appealed to members to adhere to the decorum and respect the authority of the chairperson of the session.

Modise said while it was normal and acceptable for different views to arise from time to time, it was inappropriate to allow emotions to get the better of public representatives in such fashion.

“Other than the unfortunate brief incident, the week-long induction and orientation programme, in both the National Assembly and the National Council of Provinces, is proceeding well and will conclude on Thursday,” said the statement released late on Wednesday.

The programme is intended to ensure capacity for MPs to discharge their Constitutional roles and responsibilities as elected representatives. These programmes cover their constitutional functions, legislative processes, House rules and policies, amongst others.

– African News Agency (ANA)

