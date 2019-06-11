DA calls for tightened security at schools after KZN teacher shot

The Democratic Alliance (DA) in KwaZulu-Natal on Tuesday said it will write to Education MEC Khwazi Mshengu to request that he undertakes a full security audit of the province’s schools.

The DA’s Imran Keeka said the findings of the audit must be presented to KZN’s Education portfolio committee within the next three months.

This comes after the shooting of a teacher at a school in Folweni, south of Durban on Tuesday morning.

The assailant, who is yet to be identified, allegedly entered the school property and fired several shots at a 48-year-old male teacher. He was declared dead at the scene.

“The DA extends its sincere condolences to the family and friends of the deceased and also to those within the school community who were witness to such a horrific incident,” said Keeka.

“This tragic occurrence has once again highlighted the breakdown in proper security at many KZN schools. While most do have some form of security, the standard of protection often leaves much to be desired, placing both staff and learners at risk.”

Keeka said there was a security lapse at the school.

“It is critical that anybody who is not recognised as someone working at or attending the school is stopped and searched. Clearly this did not take place this morning,” said Keeka.

“We will also request that he turn his attention to the fact that, in some instances, school governing bodies (SGB’s) appear to be entering into security contracts or employing guards without the necessary vetting or the required training.”

– African News Agency (ANA)

