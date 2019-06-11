KZN ANC Women’s League lauds Dlamini for empowering women

The ANC Women’s League in KwaZulu-Natal on Tuesday thanked former Cabinet minister Bathabile Dlamini for her role in the empowerment of women in South Africa.

The organisation’s provincial secretary, Nonhlanhla Gabela, said: “We would like to thank Bathabile Dlamini for her dedication to the women’s cause in South Africa and for representing the women’s league in parliament. The role played by Comrade Dlamini over the years must never be underestimated. She played an important role [in] fighting for women’s rights during her tenure. One of the great [achievements] included [the] realisation of the 50/50 representation of women in Cabinet.”

Dlamini served as social development minister under former president Jacob Zuma and later as minister for women in the presidency under former president Jacob Zuma. However, she was axed from President Ramaphosa’s cabinet after the May 8 election.

She has since resigned as a member of parliament and tendered her resignation to ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule.

The ANCWL president joins a string of ANC former ministers who have resigned from parliament, among them Jeff Radebe, Susan Shabangu, Nomaindia Mfeketo, Dipuo Letsasti-Duba, Tokozile Xasa, Siyabonga Cwele, and Derek Hanekom.

Hanekom and Radebe were veteran MPs.

– African News Agency

