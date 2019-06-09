Parliament must probe Mkhwebane’s suitability, says SACP

It is imperative for Parliament to carry out an inquiry into Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s suitability to hold this important office, the South African Communist Party said on Sunday.

The SACP fully supported the existence and independent operation of the office of the public protector, the SACP said in a statement issued after its central committee (CC) meeting in Johannesburg.

During the drafting of the South African Constitution by the democratically elected Constituent Assembly, the SACP fully supported the establishment of the office as one of the guarantors, especially of the interests of the workers and the poor, from the excesses of the exercise of state authority.

“Unfortunately, the office of the public protector, instead of being pre-occupied with defending the poor and vulnerable against such, has become an instrument of the better off in society to fight political and other battles.

”It is for these reasons that the SACP is seriously concerned about the constant scathing court judgments against the current Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane. The SACP therefore believes that it is imperative for Parliament to carry out an inquiry into her suitability to hold this important office,” the SACP said.

– African News Agency (ANA)

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.