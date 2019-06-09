SACP calls for ‘sober’ discussion on SARB

The South African Communist Party has called for a sober discussion and debate about the many economic problems facing South Africa.

“In particular, we call for rational and intensified content-based internal debate within the ANC and the alliance, and desisting from opportunistic posturing on every question, including on the question of the South African Reserve Bank [SARB] mandate, among others,” the SACP said in a statement on Sunday issued after its central committee (CC) meeting in Johannesburg.

The CC noted and concluded that the emerging current political and economic situation would be highly contested. Two social forces could be identified as already engaged in this contestation, it said.

”The first is a neoliberalism conservative tendency that seeks to turn the ‘New Dawn’ into a regression to the past era of the 1996 GEAR class project. The second is a bruised, but not yet defeated, lootist faction seeking to justify their accumulation through spurious ‘radical economic transformation’ (RET) and associated populism,” the SACP said.

The CC’s view was that the party, as well as the working class as a whole, should say a categorical no to both the neoliberalism conservative tendency and spurious RET tendency.

”The ‘radically’ sounding slogans on the Reserve Bank and monetary policy by the spurious ‘RET’ and ‘state capture’ fight-back agenda networks are aimed at nothing but the weakening of the Reserve Bank’s capacity to monitor and control outward illicit capital flows headed for places like Dubai,” the SACP said.

This was what lay behind the agenda from these quarters, in the same fashion as they partially succeeded in eroding the capacity of state institutions such as the South African Receiver of Revenue (SARS), South African Social Security Agency (Sassa), and parts of the criminal justice system such as the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) and intelligence services.

”The public protector’s over-reach on the Reserve Bank fell squarely in line with this radically sounding agenda to capture the bank for perverse agendas. However, exposing and tackling the spurious ‘RET’ agenda must, on the other hand, not be allowed to be hijacked and diverted towards support for the arrogant, know-it-all neo-liberals and their advocates – who are oblivious to the necessity to have the Reserve Bank’s mandate explicitly target employment creation. Defending the Reserve Bank from state capture does not mean we must go back to the disastrous neoliberal policy of the 1996 class project,” the SACP said.

”The SACP calls for a sober debate, while protecting the Reserve Bank from the beneficiaries of state capture, their fight back, and the blindness of the conservatives of neoliberalism.”

– African News Agency (ANA)