ANC to swear in 6 new MPs after resignations

Three former ministers and ANC MPs have resigned from parliament and six new members will be sworn in as MPs, the Office of the ANC Chief Whip said in a statement on Thursday evening.

Former minister of Social Development, Susan Shabangu, former State Security minister, Dipuo Letsatsi-Duba, and former minister of Human Settlements Nomaindia Mfeketo handed in letters of resignation without giving reasons, the statement said.

“The Office of the Chief Whip has extended the ANC’s gratitude to these former MPs for the distinguished and diligent service they rendered to the people of South Africa and the ANC over the years in both the executive and Parliament,” the statement said.

“We also derive satisfaction from the knowledge that we will continue to tap into their wealth of political and leadership experience as they have all expressed their commitment to continue serving the ANC and the people of South Africa in other capacities.”

The ANC said that it had replaced the three former ministers and three others to fill vacancies in the National Assembly.

The replacements are:

Fikile Masiko will replace Shabangu, Sfiso Buthelezi will replace Letsatsi-Duba and Tshoganetso Tongwane will replace Nomaindia Mfeketo.

Nombulelo Lillian Hermans will replace Silvia Lucas who withdrew from the list due to her deployment as deputy chairperson of the National Council of Provinces.

Emily Manketsi Thlape replaces President Cyril Ramaphosa who ceased to be an MP upon his election as president of the Republic of South Africa.

Judy Hermans will replace Makhosini Nkosi who did not take up his seat as an MP.

The swearing-in ceremony will take place on Monday, 10 June at 3pm, in parliament.

– African News Agency (ANA)

